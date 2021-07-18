4 held in Andhra for smuggling endangered Sand Boa snakes

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Forest Division in coordination with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau detained four people accused of smuggling Red Sand Boa snakes, an endangered species, said N Rama Chandra Rao, district forest officer.



Officials of the forest department seized three Red Sand Boa snakes in an operation that was carried out on Friday.

The identified persons include V Kondaiah (21), V Budubuduka Chinna Sukali (75) from Adoni town in Kurnool district, Shaik Jilani (26) and Shaik Nagoor Vali from Guntur district. Further investigation is under progress.

The DFO said that there are many misconceptions about this snake. People believe that it has two heads and has medicinal values. But it is not so. Further, this snake is in the list of endangered species. Selling or exporting it is prohibited. People should not believe in such misconceptions, he explained. (ANI)

