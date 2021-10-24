4 held in UP for running bail racket for prisoners

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 24 (IANS) The Moradabad police have arrested four persons, who posed as 'relatives' of prisoners and helped them in getting bail.

The gang was busted in a special joint operation of Moradabad police and crime branch.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "The gang was operating in Moradabad for the past six years. The members of the gang -- kingpin Rajesh Sharma, Saeed, Laiq and Roshan Jahan -- used to visit the local police stations with fake documents and get prisoners out on bail, by pretending to be their relatives."