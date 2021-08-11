4 in UP booked for beating youth, giving electric shocks

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 11 (IANS) The Ballia police have lodged an FIR against four men for thrashing and giving electric shocks to a youth after tying his hands.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged torture went viral.

Circle officer (CO) Bansdih, Priti Tripathi said: "Police have investigated the video. After getting a complaint from the brother of the youth, a named FIR has been lodged on Tuesday against four persons at the Sahatwar police station under sections 307 (murder attempt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC. All possible hideouts of the accused persons are being raided for their early arrest."