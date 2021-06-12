4 including 2 civilians, 2 cops killed in Sopore militant attack (Ld)

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) Two civilians and two policemen were killed and 7 others were injured on Saturday in a militant attack on the security forces in J&K's Sopore town.

Earlier reports had said only one civilian was injured in this incident.

Police said two civilians and 2 policemen were injured when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Sopore town. Later they succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital during treatment.