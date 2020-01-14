4 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) At least four persons, including a 14-year-old girl sustained burn injuries in a fire, which broke out in a house after cylinder blast in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Tuesday.

"The fire happened due to a blast in the LPG cylinder in a house", said Atul Garg, Delhi Chief Fire officer .

All the injured were admitted in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with the help of Delhi Police, he said.

One of the injured persons, 40-year-old Rajender suffered 40 per cent burn injuries in the fire.

Other injured persons have identified as Arti (14) who sustained 10 per cent burn, Papu (42) 25 per cent and Babu Lal (42) suffered 25 per cent burn injuries, the officer added. prateek/dpb