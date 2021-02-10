4 injured in Mumbai cylinder godown blast

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the blaze was reported around 9.45 a.m. in the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) gas cylinder storage depot located on Yari Road near the Anjuman School.

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) At least four people were injured when a major fire followed a blast in a gas cylinder godown of a major oil and gas company in the thickly populated Versova suburb of Andheri west, here on Wednesday, officials said.

Even as panic gripped the locality, Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 16 fire-tenders to battle the massive blaze, the cause of which is not known. The conflagration was brought under control in a couple of hours, said an official.

At least four persons were injured, including two who have sustained severe burns, and all have been taken to the R.N. Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, for treatment.

They are: Rakesh Kadu, 30, Laxman Kumavat, 24, both with 40 per cent injuries and Manjit Khan, 20, and Mukesh Kumavat, 30, with 60 per cent burn injuries.

