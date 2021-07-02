4 injured in Pak blast

Islamabad, July 2 (IANS) Four people were injured in a blast in Quetta, capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, local reports said.
The explosion targeted a security forces' convoy in the city on Thursday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.
Fire erupted in one of the vehicles following the explosion.
The impact was so strong that window panes of nearby houses were also destroyed.
The injured were shifted to a nearby military hospital while a state of emergency has also been declared in Civil Hospital, Quetta to meet any untoward situation, the reports added.
--IANS
ksk/