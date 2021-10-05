4 IS terrorists, 1 officer killed during raid in Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], October 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Monday announced the end of a raid on terrorist cells south of the capital Khartoum, saying 4 terrorists were killed and 4 others arrested, while an officer was killed and three others injured.



"On Monday afternoon, the joint forces raided two sites belonging to Daesh (Islamic State) at Jabra neighborhood, south of Khartoum," the GIS said in a statement.

"The operation resulted in the killing of 4 terrorists and the arrest of two at the first site inside an apartment, while two other terrorists were arrested at the second site," it noted.

An officer from the special forces was killed, while an officer and a commissioned officer from the GIS, as well as a commissioned officer from the police were wounded during the operation, it added.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese security forces surrounded a site in a residential area south of the capital Khartoum.

The security forces exchanged heavy gunfire for a few hours with the terrorist group which took shelter on the roof of a building in the area.

On September 28, the GIS announced that five of its members were killed during a raid on a house accommodating a terrorist cell belonging to the Islamic State at two sites in the capital Khartoum. (ANI/Xinhua)

