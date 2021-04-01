4 jailed for rioting, illegal assembly at HK airport

Two of the men, who were earlier convicted of illegal assembly, were sentenced on Wednesday to 13 months in prison, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hong Kong, April 1 (IANS) Four men involved in the 2019 rioting and illegal assembly at the Hong Kong International Airport were sentenced to imprisonment for 13 to 45 months by a local court.

The other two men, who had earlier pleaded guilty to rioting, were sentenced to 45 months in prison.

The judge said that the defendants' behaviour seriously affected the operation of the airport, the reputation of Hong Kong and the willingness of tourists to visit Hong Kong.

On August 13, 2019, a group of demonstrators illegally gathered at the Hong Kong International Airport, during which some blocked the road outside the departure hall of Terminal 1, seriously disrupting the normal operation of the airport.

