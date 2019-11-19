4 JeM associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who were responsible for carrying out a blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in July, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

While investigating the Pulwama blast case, the police found the involvement of one person, Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign based terrorist and making plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.

Ahmad with the help of three other terrorist associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the terror attack in the Airhal area of Pulwama.

Investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons were linked to the JeM and played an active part in conspiring and executing the terror attack in the area. Incriminating material was recovered from their possession. zi/dpb