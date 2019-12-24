4 killed, 6 injured in Bolero-bus collision in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) At least four persons were killed and six others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a bus in Odisha's Angul district, said police on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the Bolero en route to Puri from Chhattisgarh collided head-on with a bus on National Highway 55 under Jarapada police limits in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Three women and the driver of the Bolero died on the spot while the injured were admitted to Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), the police said.

Four of them, including an 11-year-old, have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, said a doctor from Angul, DHH. cd/skp/