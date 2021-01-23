4 killed, 11 injured in Nigeria tanker explosion

Abuja [Nigeria], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A woman and three children were killed in a tanker explosion in Nigeria's Delta State, said an official on Saturday.



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said 11 others were severely burned as the tanker suddenly exploded while discharging gas at a station in the Agbor area of the state.

Nearby homes were damaged and several cars destroyed as the fire raged on, Okowa said.

The governor described the incident as "unfortunate," saying the degree of burns seen on the victims covered up to 80 to 90 percent.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the tanker explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)

