  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse incident in Pakistan

4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse incident in Pakistan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 4th, 2021, 22:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people were killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed in the capital city Peshawar of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said on Wednesday.

Members of a family were sitting inside the house when the wall collapsed on them, killing two women and two kids while a man and two kids got injured in the incident, the sources told Xinhua.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition, the sources added.
The wall collapsed due to the accumulation of rainwater in its base following a heavy spell of rains during the ongoing monsoon season.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a statement on Monday that 12 people were killed and 14 others got injured in rain-related incidents during July 27-Aug. 1 in the province.
In the statement, the PDMA said 93 houses were partially damaged and seven others were completely damaged across the province during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)


  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features