  4 killed, 8 injured in airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 13:25:07hrs
Kemerovo [Russia], June 19 (ANI): At least four people were killed and eight others suffered injuries in an airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region, local media reported city emergency department.

Eight people also suffered injuries after L-410 aircraft carrying 17 parachute jumpers crashed, TASS reported.
"L-410 aircraft took off from the Tanai airfield and then tumbled on the left-wing," a spokesman for the local emergencies ministry said.
"The aircraft carried 17 parachute jumpers. Seven dead and eight wounded," the spokesperson added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

