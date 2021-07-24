4 killed as construction lift crashes in Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Four persons were killed after a construction lift collapsed in Mumbai's Worli area on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred around 5.45 pm when the lift came crashing down at the Ambika building in Worli's Hanuman Gully.



"Out of the two persons admitted to KEM hospital, one was declared dead on arrival while the condition of the other is critical," chief medical officer (CMO) of KEM hospital Dr Yusuf said.

All three victims who were taken to the Nair hospital were also declared brought dead, Dr Pramod, CMO, Nair Hospital said.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Das(35), Bharat Mandal (28), Chinmay Mandal (33), and another 45-year-old unidentified person.

The one person who has been injured was identified as Laxman Mandal (35).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

