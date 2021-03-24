4 killed, dozens injured in bus attack in northeastern Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four passengers were killed and dozens of others injured early Wednesday when a bus ran over a roadside improvised explosive device in northeastern Kenya's Mandera County, local authorities said.



The bus was en route to the town of Mandera from the town of Lafey, said Mandera County Governor Ali Roba.

Rono Bunei, northeastern regional police commander, confirmed the incident, adding police officers have been dispatched to the scene to hunt for those behind the incident.

Witnesses said the bus was extensively damaged after it landed on impact. Local police said the number of casualties may increase.

The bus attack came a day after local security agents foiled an attempt by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists to attack a police camp in Lafey.

It is believed that the same group is behind the bus attack, media reports said.

The Somalia-based terrorist group has been targeting Kenya-Somalia border areas and killing innocent citizens since Kenyan soldiers entered Somalia in 2011 to secure the two countries' shared border. (ANI/Xinhua)

