4 killed in B'desh ferry capsize

Dhaka, April 5 (IANS) At least four people were killed after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, an official said on Monday.
The accident site is about 20 km away from the capital Dhaka.
Ershad Hossain, senior duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told Xinhua news agency that "bodies of four women have so far been retrieved".
According to the official, the ferry carrying scores of people capsized after it was hit by another boat in the river at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"We've come to know that the ferry was carrying about 50 passengers," he said.
According to the official, most of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the incident.
A rescue vessel has been called in to salvage the ferry, the official said.
Ferries are a key means of transport in Bangladesh and most of them are often overcrowded.
--IANS
