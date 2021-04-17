4 killed in hospital fire in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, April 17 (IANS) Four patients were killed when a fire engulfed a private hospital in the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday.

While Ramesh Sahu succumbed to burn injuries, three others -- Ishwar Rao, Vandana Gajmala and Devika Sonkar -- died due to suffocation.

The reason why the fire erupted was not immediately known.