4 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, June 30 (IANS) Four persons were killed and another four injured on Wednesday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.

Police sources said a vehicle carrying brick kiln workers from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control at Khoni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district and fell into a deep gorge.