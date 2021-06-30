  1. Sify.com
  4. 4 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 30th, 2021, 09:40:20hrs
Jammu, June 30 (IANS) Four persons were killed and another four injured on Wednesday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.

Police sources said a vehicle carrying brick kiln workers from Jammu to Srinagar went out of the driver's control at Khoni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district and fell into a deep gorge.

"Four people were killed and 4 others injured in this accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital," sources said.

