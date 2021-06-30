4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

The DFS received a call about the blast around 12.14 a.m. on Tuesday night from Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area in Shahdara district. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 1.15 a.m.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Four people, including two women, of a family were killed after an explosion in a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder at a house in east Delhi's Farsh Bazaar area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Officials said that a portion of the roof of the house collapsed following the explosion and five people were removed from the house and were hospitalised.

"Four people were killed and one sustained injury after the LPG gas cylinder blast in the house which led to massive fire and smoke. It seems that the four were killed due to inhalation of smoke as they could not get out of the house. On reaching the hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr Meghali declared them brought dead. The injured sustained 25 per cent burns and was shifted to Hedgewar hospital through CATS," DFS Director Atul Garg told IANS.

Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18) died in the incident while Lal Chand (29) sustained burn injuries.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and an enquiry has been initiated.

