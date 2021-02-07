4 killed in US avalanche

In a statement, the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said the avalanche, first reported at around 11.40 a.m. on Saturday, was "unintentionally triggered" at 9,300 feet, Xinhua news agency reorted.

Washington, Feb 7 (IANS) An avalanche at the Millcreek Canyon in the US state of Utah killed four people and injured four others, authorities have confirmed.

All eight involved, aged 23-38, wore beacons, and the survivors were able to dig out the victims, it said.

The four survivors have been brought down the canyon for medical treatment, while search and rescue crews continued to survey the area to confirm no one else was caught in the deadly avalanche.

The UAC, which warned of high avalanche danger on Saturday morning, tweeted after the accident, asking people to "avoid the accident site".

Utah Governor Spencer Cox advised state residents to "please exercise extreme caution" with the high avalanche danger.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved," Cox tweeted.

"We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort."

Last week, three people were killed in an avalanche in the state of Colorado.

--IANS

ksk/