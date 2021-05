Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): As many as four labourers died and one other sustained injuries after a part of an under-construction tunnel of NHPC-2 hydropower project collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police officials said.



The incident took place in Gadsa valley of the district. The injured worker has been rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)