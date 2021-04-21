4 lakh Remdesivir injections to be supplied to Telangana hospitals

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that four lakh remdesivir injections will be made available in all the government hospitals within the coming one week.

Keeping in mind the increased demand for injections, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, asked the pharma companies to increase their production and ensure four lakh remdesivir injections are supplied to the government hospitals within the next one week.

In wake of the Covid spike in the state, the hospitals are seeing a shortage of remdesivir injections. Both the inflow of patients and the demand for the injections are increasing. The patients suffering from breathing problems are being given oxygen and also remdesivir injections which are yielding good results.

--IANS

