4 Lashkar militants killed in Kashmir encounter (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter underway in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday. Police said the slain terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The encounter started at 2 a.m. at Manihal.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total four terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.