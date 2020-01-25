4 LeT workers apprehended in Bandipore, J&K

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Four overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended by a joint team of the police and the army at Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, the police said on Saturday.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.

According to details, 2 pistols, 2 UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher), 6 UBGL grenades, 10-AK 47 magazines and 512 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have started the investigation and questioning of the apprehended militant sympathizers is going on.

Further details are awaited. zi/skp/