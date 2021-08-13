4 Malaysian military personnel killed in shooting

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 13 (IANS) Four personnel of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were killed following a shooting incident at their camp in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, officials confirmed on Friday.

Sarawak state police commissioner Aidi Ismail said the shooting happened at the guardhouse of the camp, with three of the victims being killed on the spot and another severely injured victim died at a nearby hospital where he was being treated for injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.