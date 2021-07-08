4 medical oxygen generators installed in TN hospitals

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) In an attempt to tackle oxygen shortage that might occur if Covid-19 third wave sweeps Tamil Nadu, MVS Engineering is installing four medical oxygen plants in three hospitals in the state.
The oxygen plants based on pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology are funded by Thirumalai Chemicals, Thirumalai Charity trust and some other companies, said MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd.
Last month, hospitals in Tamil Nadu reported oxygen shortage as large number of people affected by the coronavirus got admitted.
"With Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu already running successfully one of our plants since the first wave and two more oxygen plants supplied to them recently," said Siddharth Rastogi, VP Sales & Marketing.
The other two oxygen generators are installed at Voluntary Health Services Multi-Specialty Hospital and Research Institute and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital both located here.
--IANS
vj/skp/