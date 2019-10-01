4 members of 'Nandu' gang caught by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four members of the 'Nandu' gang were caught after an exchange of fire between police and gang members in Chhawla, police said.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday also apprehended a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, following a shoot out in south-west Delhi's Dwarka area.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, a resident of Najafgarh.



He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR region, police added. (ANI)

