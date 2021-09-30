4 miscreants held after brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested four miscreants after a brief exchange of fire at Jharoda Kalan of the city's Dwarka area, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources said that the miscreants were nabbed by a team of Special Staff of Dwarka District.

"The miscreants fired upon a police party and there was a brief exchange of fire after which all four of them surrendered before the police," they said adding none was injured or hit by a bullet in the process.