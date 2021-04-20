4 more Covid related deaths take toll to 387 in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) Four more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday in Gurugram on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 387, the daily health bulletin said.

The city has recorded 18 deaths in April so far.

Gurugram, which has the highest number of coronavirus deaths among other districts of Haryana, also reported 2,344 new cases on Tuesday taking the total tally to 85,878 while 71,122 recoveries have been reported.