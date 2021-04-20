4 more Covid related deaths take toll to 387 in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) Four more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday in Gurugram on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 387, the daily health bulletin said.
The city has recorded 18 deaths in April so far.
Gurugram, which has the highest number of coronavirus deaths among other districts of Haryana, also reported 2,344 new cases on Tuesday taking the total tally to 85,878 while 71,122 recoveries have been reported.
Gurugram now has 14,270 active cases and 13,343 of them are in home isolation, officials added.
"Covid testing has been increased in Gurugam to curtail the spread of corona infection. The district administration has intensified contact tracing in containment zones," Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said.
Health department conducted 12,013 tests on Tuesday. Till now, a total of 11,05,617 samples have been sent for testing, of which 10,07,726 returned negative while the result of 7,970 are awaited.
