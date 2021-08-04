4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya

Giving the data on vaccine allocation, the Minister said that even 7 to 9 per cent of the doses that remain unutilised by the private hospitals are being used by the government vaccination centres.

He said this in Parliament on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that four more Indian pharmaceutical companies may start the vaccine production by October-November to accelerate the inoculation drive.

Mandaviya added that Biologicals E and Novartis vaccines will also be available in the market in the coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency-use nod from an expert committee.

Replying to a query by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Amar Patnaik about the vaccine roll out plan for 12-18 years old, the Minister said, "The government's target is to vaccinate the entire population and constant efforts are being made to achieve this."

"Two companies -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute -- are supplying the vaccines to the government. Sputnik vaccine is also available and production of which has begun," added Mandaviya. He informed Parliament that India has administered 47 crore doses of vaccine so far.

However, the Health Ministry data showed that a total of 62,53,741 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccinated people against Covid-19 in India stands at 48,52,86,570 so far.

The ministry data pointed out further that around 50,37,22,630 vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 49,19,780 doses are in the pipeline.

Around 2,60,17,573 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday took a high jump in daily Covid infection and reported a total of 42,625 new cases across the nation in 24 hours. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 3,17,69,132.

