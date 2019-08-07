4 NDRF teams from Goa reach Maharashtra, CM asks for ten more rescue teams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Goa on Wednesday reached Maharashtra to carry out relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested the Centre for NDRF teams from Goa for Dodamarg in Sindhudurg district in view of the discharge of water from Tillari Dam.

"14 Navy teams from Western Naval Command have also reached. Rescue teams from Pune and Mumbai have landed at Kolhapur and five more teams are preparing to get deployed," the CMO said.All dams of Pune, Satara Sangli and Kolhapur are 100 per cent full. All riverside villages of Pune district have been alerted.Six units deployed in Kolhapur and six more are reaching and three units deployed in Sangli and three more are reaching. One unit has been deployed in Satara.Four territorial Army teams have been deployed in Kolhapur and one in Sangli. Around 89 boats are deployed to help the people.Apart from this, Navy and coastal guard teams are also helping in the rescue operation.Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has written to the Centre urging them to send ten more teams for rescue and relief operations.As per government's record, a total of 132,360 people of 28,397 families have been evacuated from Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts.Earlier in the day, Fadnavis addressed a meeting held to review a flood-like situation in the rain-affected areas. He directed the officials to make alternate arrangements for food and drinking water for flood-affected people in various districts.He also emphasised on the availability of medical facilities and asked to take special care of the children.Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Subhash Deshmukh, Eknath Shinde, and Ramdas Kadam were present at the meeting.On Tuesday, NDRF teams had rescued about 300 people in Walva, Shirgaon, Nandre, Kasbe Digris in Sangli district. They had also rescued about 475 people in Khutwad, Ambewadi, Chikhli in Kolhapur district. (ANI)