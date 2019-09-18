4 new Supreme Court judges appointed, strength now 34

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Four new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

With the appointment, the judges' strength in the top court is now 34.

The new judges are -- Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.



On August 30, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended names of chief justices and high court judges for the appointment to the top court in order to fill the vacant posts.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had considered the names of the said four chief justices as apex court's judges. (ANI)

