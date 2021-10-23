4 nomadic families stuck in snowstorm rescued in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Budgam Police on Saturday rescued four families comprising of sixteen members of nomadic community stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg in Badgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.



Taking to Twitter, Budgam police said, "Helping Hand; Budgam Police rescued 04 families comprising of 16 members of nomadic community stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg (Salamnak Nagbal top) @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice."

Police Post Pakherpora received a distress call for assistance from the nomads putting up in tents at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg where four families had got stuck due to heavy snowfall and imminent apprehensions of a snow avalanche.

According to the Badgam police, a team led by Chowk officer Pakharpora Irshad Ahmad was rushed to rescue them safely from the spot as their tents had got immensely damaged.

The rescued nomads were shifted temporarily to a government high school in Nagbal, it said. (ANI)

