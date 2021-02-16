4 of family among 5 killed in E-way accident in Maharashtra

The mishap took place at the Khalapur Toll Plaza in Raigad district and most victims succumbed on the spot.

Raigad (Maharashtra), Feb 16 (IANS) Five persons, including a doctor and his family, were killed and five others injured after a speeding container-truck rammed five cars and SUVs on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, early on Tuesday, officials said.

They have been identified as (Dr.) Vaibhav V. Zunjare, 41, his wife Vaishali, 38, their daughter Shreya, 5, mother Usha V. Zunjare, 63, and another woman Manju P. Nahar, 58.

The injured are: Arnav V. Zunjare, 11, Swapnil S. Kamble, Prakash H. Nahar, Kisan Chaudhary and Kalluram J. Jat - the last two are reported to be critical, according to police.

A resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Dr. Zunjare was working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the entire family was returning from Solapur when tragedy struck. Only the minor son in the family has survived the mishap.

