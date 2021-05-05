4 Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack at Afghan border

The group of soldiers was erecting a fence at the border when they were fired at from the Afghan side, the military's statement said.

Islamabad, May 5 (IANS) At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday during an attack by militants at the country's border with Afghanistan, the military said.

No group has claimed responsibility so far, but the Pakistani Taliban, who have bases in the border region on both sides, frequently attack security forces in the area, DPA reported.

The Pakistani military has pushed the Taliban into lawless border regions of Afghanistan in a series of offensives since 2014, but the militants are still capable of launching surprise attacks.

Pakistan is fencing its more than 2,500-kilometre-long porous border with Afghanistan to stem the movement of Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

--IANS

int/bg