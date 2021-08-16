4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], August 16 (ANI): At least four Palestinian suspects were killed in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Monday morning, Time of Israel citing Palestinian media reported.



According to the Border Police, the Israeli troops had entered the city during a raid. During the operation, "the force came under heavy fire from close range from a large number of terrorists," the police said, the Time of Israel reported.

Times of Israel reported that video footage from Jenin showed part of the gun battle. Shots can be heard, though it is not clear from the footage who fired them. An ambulance is then seen arriving, taking at least one of the injured away. (ANI)

