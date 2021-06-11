4 people to undergo narco test in missing J&K PhD scholar case

Hilal Ahmad Dar, a PhD scholar belonging to the Bemina locality in Srinagar city, had gone for trekking in the mountains of north Kashmir's Ganderbal district with his four friends, following which he went missing.

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that four friends of missing PhD scholar, Hilal Ahmad Dar, who went missing on June 13, 2020, will be subjected to narco analysis as part of the ongoing investigation to trace Dar.

These friends reached home the same evening on June 13, 2020 after Dar went missing.

"On repeated requests from the family members of the missing person, we called these four persons to the Kangan police stationin Ganderbal, police sources said.

"Narco-analytical test will be carried out on these four persons to find out as to how Dar went missing, while his friends reached home safely. This test will be carried out in Gujarat and a local police party will leave on Saturday along with the four persons for Gujarat," the sources added.

