4 poachers arrested in S.Africa's Kruger National Park

In a statement on Monday, SANParks said one suspected poacher was arrested on April 17 in possession of poaching equipment including a rifle and an ax, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, April 20 (IANS) Four suspected poachers were arrested at the Kruger National Park (KNP) over the weekend, said South African National Parks (SANParks).

The second one fled from the rangers and was trampled to death by elephants and a third one escaped.

On April 18, the rangers supported by the airwing and K9 units (dog section) tracked the poachers and arrested three.

"It has been a successful weekend in the fight to keep our rhinos alive in the park, we are delighted with our anti-poaching teams who were able to arrest suspects before any animal was killed. The actions are a morale booster for our anti-poaching teams and conservation efforts," said Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the KNP.

"We hope the arrests send a strong message to poachers that we are determined to stop them in their tracks within the Park.

"SANParks is committed to working harder with law enforcement agencies and communities outside the park to intensify efforts to crack the criminal syndicates driving these crimes," Coleman said.

He said that they would continue to hunt the escaped poacher who was said to be injured in the eyes.

