4 suspected Covid patients die at Kurnool hospital

However, the hospital authorities later dismissed the allegations that the four patients had died due to the oxygen shortage.

Soon after the incident, the remaining patients were evacuated and shifted to other hospitals in the city.

Kurnool, May 1 (IANS) At least four suspected Covid patients died at the KS Care hospital here on Saturday allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

Meanwhile, District Collector Veerapandian said: "KS Care hospital is not a notified Covid hospital. Details of the four people who had died at the hospital are being collected. Few more patients are being shifted to GGH Kurnool."

Later, the district administration issued a statement stating that only three of the four deceased are suspected to have been suffering from Covid. Even they are yet to be tested.

The administration's statement said that lack of oxygen is not cause behind those deaths.

"The hospital has adequate oxygen stock. Total 136 cylinders of oxygen have been supplied to the hospital since Friday night till Saturday afternoon," it said.

The district medical health officer and police officials are collecting further information. Based on the report, further stringent action will be taken, the Kurnool Collector said.

--IANS

pvn/sdr/