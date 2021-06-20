4 teachers injured during firing on school van in Pak

Islamabad, June 20 (IANS) Four teachers were injured after unidentified gunmen open fire on a school van in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local reports said.
The gunmen ambushed the school van in Mastung district on Saturday and attacked it when the female teachers were on their way back home after taking classes, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.
The injured women were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.
No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.
Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation to ascertain the motive of the attack in underway.
