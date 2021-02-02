4 Tik Tokers shot dead in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Four Tik Tokers, including one female, were shot dead in Garden area of Karachi on Tuesday morning, Dawn reported citing officials.



City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok, a video-sharing social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends, Dawn reported.

According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.

"All four of them roamed the city and [Amir and Muskan] also made TikTok videos [during that time]," the police officer said.

The official said the four were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4:48 am by unknown assailants. "The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds," the official said.

Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing the aerial firing in the city's Ittihad Town area.

Police had taken cognizance of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.

Shaikh further said the murders "appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues". However, the exact motive and identity of the killers were being investigated, he added. (ANI)

