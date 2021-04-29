4 US soldiers, 3 civilians in S. Korea test positive for Covid-19

The USFK said in a statement that seven USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the Covid-19 after arriving in South Korea between April 7 and 23, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Seoul, April 29 (Xinhua) Four more US soldiers and three civilians in South Korea tested positive for Covid-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 847.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 680 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 121,351.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 per cent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19," the USFK said.

--IANS

int/rs