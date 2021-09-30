4 vehicle thieves held after encounter in Gurugram

Two pistols, 3 bullets, 7 used cartridges and 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Gurugram, Sep 30 (IANS) Four vehicle thieves were held after an encounter from the Sector-50 police station area in Gurugram in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police teams from Sector-50 police station and the crime unit Sector-39 of Gurugram police received information about the movement of the accused in the Sector-50 police station area.

"We deployed a team to nab the criminals. Four suspects reached the spot on two separate motorcycles, and tried to flee after opening fire at the police teams. The police returned the fire and overpowered the four criminals," said Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahabuddin alias Bhola (19), Thaan Singh alias Manish (19), both from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Jamshed (24) from Alwar and Taufiq (25) from Nuh district in Haryana.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to sell stolen motorcycles. Taufiq was also allegedly involved in a cow slaughter case and three separate cases have been registered against him in Rajasthan," said Rahul Dev, SHO, Sector-50 police station.

--IANS

str/arm