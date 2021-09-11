4 women die in accident in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 11 (ANI): Four women died on the spot after a roadways bus and a camper they were travelling in collided in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday night.



The accident took place near a petrol pump on National Highway in Barmer village, the officials informed.

"Around 18 people were there in the camper vehicle and four women died on the spot when their vehicle collided with the bus. One person was critically injured, so we referred him to a hospital in Jodhpur. However, the other nine injured persons are stable now and under observation in a nearby hospital of Barmer village," Superintendent of Police, Anand Sharma said.

"Tomorrow we will visit the accident spot and examine the road if there is an engineering defect. We will get it repaired soon to avoid any accident in future," he added.

All the persons were going to their village from Jodhpur's Lohawat at night. (ANI)

