4-year-old girl found dead in field, another critical in UP

The injured girl, aged about 7 years, was immediately rushed to hospital by local police from where she has been referred to the Bareilly Medical College.

Both girls are cousins and were reported missing on Monday.

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 23 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was found dead and another unconscious in a mustard field in Shahjahanpur district, police said.

It appears that the accused left the girls, presuming them to be dead, police said.

The girls went missing from outside their house where they were playing on Monday evening.

The incident was reported from the Khijarpur village where the two cousins live.

When their family members, along with locals, started searching for them, the body of one of the girls was found lying in a mustard field. Police were soon called to trace the second girl who was later found in a nearby sugarcane field.

Inspector General Rajesh Kumar said the four-year-old girl who was found dead, had bruises on her neck while the other is critical.

Superintendent of Police, S.Anand, said, "Two sisters had gone missing. The body of one sister has been found, the other sister has been found in an injured condition.

"The injured girl has been sent to the Bareilly Medical College for treatment. Things will be clear only after the girl regains consciousness. Information is being collected from the people of the area. Many people are being questioned at the police station. The case will be worked out very soon."

