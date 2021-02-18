  1. Sify.com
  4. 40 injured in Iran's 5.6-magnitude earthquake

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 16:48:03hrs
Tehran, Feb 18 (IANS) At least 40 people were injured in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Sisakht city in Iran's western Kohgiluye va Boyerahmad province on Wednesday night, media reports said.

The quake has caused a lot of damage to buildings, structures as well as roads in the city, and cut off the electricity and water network, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was determined to be at 30.890 degrees north latitude and 51.566 degrees east longitude.

--IANS

int/rs

