40 injured in Iran's 5.6-magnitude earthquake

Tehran, Feb 18 (IANS) At least 40 people were injured in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Sisakht city in Iran's western Kohgiluye va Boyerahmad province on Wednesday night, media reports said.

The quake has caused a lot of damage to buildings, structures as well as roads in the city, and cut off the electricity and water network, the Xinhua news agency reported.