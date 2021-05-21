40 MP districts record less than 10% corona positivity rate

Bhopal, May 21 (IANS) The Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is improving gradually. While the number of new cases has fallen to less than 5,000 in a day, the positivity rate has declined to 10 per cer cent across 40 districts of the state. There are nine districts where the positivity rate has come down to less than five per cent.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation. He says that in those districts where the new cases have not declined for the last few days, it is necessary to break the chain of the infection by strictly following the 'Kill Corona' campaign and enforcing the 'Corona curfew'.

Chouhan said, "We have to make every effort to stop the Covid-19 infections in all districts of the state by the end of this month so as to normalise life from the coming month. Under the direction of the ministers in-charge, all the officials in-charge should make an area-specific strategy in their districts and strictly implement it."

"While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Bhopal district it revealed that between 650 and 700 infected cases have been coming up for the last few days. This suggests that the Covid-19 chain is not broken in some regions. For this an area-specific strategy will be worked out and the chain of infection will be broken."

Several cases of black marketing of medicines have also come to light. Criminal cases have been registered against 72 people for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections and indulging in black marketing of medicines. Action has been taken against many hospitals for overcharging from Covid patients. Taking strict action in 265 such cases, an amount of Rs one crore nine lakh has been returned to the families of the Covid-19 patients.

