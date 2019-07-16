40 people feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai: A multi-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday morning.

Around 40-50 people are said to be trapped inside the structure. Fire brigade, ambulance and ward staff have reached the site.

Several fire engines are at the spot along with rescue teams. People are being pulled out from under the debris with local residents helping in the search and rescue. The approach road to the building is extremely narrow and may hamper rescue operations.

The ground plus four-storey Kesarbai building is located in Dongri's Tandel street.