40-year-old woman allegedly gangraped by three men in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a gang of three at a lodge near the Palani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Vijayakumari.



According to the police officials, the incident reportedly took place on June 19. The victim, along with a man who claimed to be her husband, had travelled to Palani to offer prayers at the temple. However, the Palani temple was shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown on this date.

The woman and the man who claimed to be her husband are residents of Kannur's Thalassery where they work. According to their complaint with the Thalassery police, Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant wrote a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart requesting an inquiry into the matter.

But the woman had no physical injury.

DIG Vijayakumari said, "Inquiry revealed that the woman didn't suffer any physical injury. She was staying with a man who claimed to be her husband." (ANI)



